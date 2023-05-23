site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado isn't starting Tuesday against the Brewers.
Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored against his former club Monday, earning himself a day off. Yainer Diaz will take over behind the plate Tuesday and bat seventh.
