Maldonado started Thursday and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in a 7-1 win over the Indians.

Maldonado, who made his first start since the Astros acquired him, is expected to be the second catcher behind Robinson Chirinos. Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Astros manager AJ Hinch confirmed Chirinos will catch the majority of games.

