site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-martin-maldonado-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Detroit, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He'll get a rest after catching the previous three games. Jason Castro will bat ninth and catch Framber Valdez during the second game of the four-game set.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read