Urias went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Red Sox.

Urias played a key role in Monday's win, collecting a pair of extra-base hits. Since joining the Astros, the infielder has slashed .333/.400/.611 over seven games with two doubles, a homer and three RBI. While it's unlikely he maintains that pace and a regular everyday role may not be in the cards, any continued production from Urias would be valuable in helping offset the offensive void left from Isaac Paredes (hamstring) being sidelined indefinitely.