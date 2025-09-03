Urias will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Urias will pick up his fourth straight start at the keystone after going 3-for-10 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI over the previous three contests. With Jose Altuve seeing most of his playing time of late at designated hitter or in left field, Urias looks like he could be a stable part of the lineup at second base while he's swinging a hot bat. Urias could eventually face competition for reps at second from Mauricio Dubon, who has been playing more in center field of late but may become more of a factor in the infield once Jake Meyers (calf) returns from the injured list.