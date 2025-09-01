Astros' Ramon Urias: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Angels.
Urias drew the start at second, where he has become a mainstay for the Astros, and clubbed his second homer with his new club. The 31-year-old opened the contest's scoring with a 361-foot blast off Los Angeles starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second. Since joining Houston from Baltimore at the trade deadline, Urias has batted .300 (18-for-60) with six RBI and five runs scored across 21 games.
