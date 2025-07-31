The Astros acquired Urias from the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Twine Palmer, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Isaac Paredes (hamstring) likely to miss the remainder of the season, the Astros will bring in Urias to replenish their depth in the infield. The 31-year-old is batting .248 with a .688 OPS on the season -- both of which are the lowest marks of his career -- but his ability to fill in at third or second base could help him crack the starting nine on a somewhat consistent basis while Houston navigates a plethora of injuries.