Blanco has been sent back to Houston to be evaluated after reporting right elbow soreness Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blanco had been scheduled to start this weekend against the Mariners, but his status is now up in the air as he gets examined by doctors Wednesday. An update on the right-hander's condition should be available later this week.
More News
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Dominates in victory•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Gets little support in defeat•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Fans six in five frames•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Works into seventh inning in win•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Falls to St. Louis•