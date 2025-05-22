The Astros placed Blanco on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Blanco's first examination Wednesday revealed inflammation in his elbow, which was all the Astros needed to hear to put him on the shelf for the next 15 days. It's still unknown exactly how much time the 31-year-old will miss, but his upcoming meeting with a second doctor should help the team determine the next steps in Blanco's recovery.