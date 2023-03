Blanco has won the final bullpen spot for the Astros and will make the Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco will be the multi-inning option for the Astros after being stretched out to throw 40-to-50 pitches over the spring. The 29-year-old earned his spot with a 0.64 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 14 innings during Grapefruit League play.