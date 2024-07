The Astros have selected Forcucci with the 101st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander was deployed as both a starter and reliever at UC-San Diego, and durability questions could have him ticketed for a relief role with the Astros. Forcucci does have a projectable frame though and could add some velocity to a fastball that already touches 97 mph with good movement, and he has the makings of a starter's arsenal with a slider, slow curve and changeup.