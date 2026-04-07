Forcucci (elbow, lower back) should be ready to pitch for an Astros affiliate sometime in April, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Forcucci was on the mend from Tommy John surgery when the Astros drafted him in the third round in 2024, and he has yet to make his return from that injury. Callis also notes a lower-back injury for Forcucci, so it's possible his arm is fully recovered and it's his back that is delaying his pro debut at this point. Forcucci carries immense durability risk, but he had a monster upper-90s fastball in college and he could generate buzz in dynasty leagues once he returns to game action.