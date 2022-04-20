The Astros transferred Jones (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Since suffering from lower-back discomfort late in spring training and opening the season on the 10-day IL, Jones hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities. With his season debut likely several weeks away, the Astros elected to push him timeline further back by moving him to the 60-day IL. The move simultaneously opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder/outfielder J.J. Matijevic, who was also added to the 28-man active roster as a replacement for the injured Jose Altuve (hamstring).