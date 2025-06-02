Trammell (calf) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Astros to begin a rehab assignment.
Trammell has been shelved all season with a significant right calf strain but is ready to test things out in a game setting. Given the length of his absence, Trammell will require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment.
More News
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Lands on IL with calf strain•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Dealing with significant strain•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Suffers calf strain•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Traded to Houston•
-
Yankees' Taylor Trammell: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Taylor Trammell: Outrighted after clearing waivers•