Astros' Taylor Trammell: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell (neck) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.
Trammell has been sidelined since Aug.21 and landed in concussion protocol. He has made sufficient progress to retake the field and should be activated within the next several days, if everything goes as planned.
