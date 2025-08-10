Astros' Taylor Trammell: Exiting lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
With southpaw Max Fried on the bump for the Yankees, the left-handed-hitting Trammell will retreat to the bench after he had started in each of the previous three games while going 2-for-11 with a home run, a walk and two RBI. Chas McCormick will cover center field in Trammell's stead.
More News
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Slugs key homer•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Gets look from leadoff spot•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Collects trio of hits•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Moving into regular role•