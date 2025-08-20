Astros manager Joe Espada said after Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers that Trammell is dealing with neck and back stiffness and will be evaluated for a concussion, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Trammell was carted off the field in the bottom of the first inning, after a face-first collision outfield wall while he pursued a deep fly ball off the bat of Dillon Dingler that fell in for a triple. Though Trammell will travel with the team to Baltimore for its four-game series that begins Thursday, he'll be put through further diagnostic testing before the Astros can definitively rule out a concussion. Jacob Melton replaced Trammell in center field Wednesday and is likely to start at the position in Thursday's series opener.