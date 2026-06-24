Astros' Taylor Trammell: Homers Tuesday

Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-7 win over Toronto.

Trammell extended Houston's lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning with his 421-foot blast off Shane Bieber, his first homer this season. Trammell, who'd gone just 2-for-14 in his previous 10 games, had been relegated to a bench role since Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A in early June. Tuesday's start was Trammell's first in over a week. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .275/.333/.400 with eight RBI and 10 runs scored over 88 plate appearances this season.