Trammell will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

With injuries piling up in the Houston outfield, Trammell looks to have taken hold of a regular spot in the lineup. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 5-for-18 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs over his last five games. Trammell is capable of playing all three outfield spots but will likely see most of his time in center field while Jake Meyers (calf) is on the shelf.