The Astros announced Monday that Trammell (groin) has begun a running progression in addition to taking part in light baseball activity, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell is working his way back from a left groin strain, which sent him to the 10-day injured list April 21. He looks like he has a few more boxes to check in the recovery process before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment and a return to the Astros' active roster. Trammell opened the season as a non-roster player for the Astros but reached the big leagues April 10 when Houston's outfield depth was tested by injuries. Before getting hurt himself, Trammell acquitted himself well over his 10 games with the big club, slashing .345/.424/.448 over 33 plate appearances.