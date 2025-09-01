The Astros activated Trammell (neck) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Trammell had been out of action for the Astros since Aug. 20, when he sustained a neck strain after a face-first collision with the outfield wall. The 27-year-old was able to complete a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend and now appears set to fill a depth role in the Houston outfield in September. Over 112 plate appearances in the majors this season, Trammell is slashing .208/.313/.354 with three home runs, two stolen bases, 11 RBI and 10 runs.