Astros' Taylor Trammell: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated Trammell (calf) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Trammell has been shelved all season with a significant right calf strain but is ready to go after playing 12 rehab contests. The 27-year-old is likely to operate primarily as a reserve outfielder for the Astros.
