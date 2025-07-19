Astros' Taylor Trammell: Taking seat Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Trammell will step out of the starting nine after going 0-for-3 with a walk during the first game of the second half Friday. Chas McCormick will take his place in center field and bat seventh.
