default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell will step out of the starting nine after going 0-for-3 with a walk during the first game of the second half Friday. Chas McCormick will take his place in center field and bat seventh.

More News