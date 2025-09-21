Astros' Victor Caratini: Headed for part-time role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Caratini had started in four of the Astros' last five games, but he appears set to fade into a part-time role in the final week of the regular season. With Isaac Paredes returning from the 60-day injured list Friday but likely to be limited to the designated-hitter role for the foreseeable future while he recovers from a hamstring injury, the Astros won't have regular room in the lineup for Caratini.
More News
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Drawing third straight start•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Back from IL, playing first base•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Aiming to return Wednesday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Placed on IL with concussion•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Homer, three RBI in win•