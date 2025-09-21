Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Caratini had started in four of the Astros' last five games, but he appears set to fade into a part-time role in the final week of the regular season. With Isaac Paredes returning from the 60-day injured list Friday but likely to be limited to the designated-hitter role for the foreseeable future while he recovers from a hamstring injury, the Astros won't have regular room in the lineup for Caratini.