Caratini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Caratini was behind the dish for the first two games of the series, but he'll get a breather for the Wednesday afternoon contest while Yainer Diaz handles the catching duties. Until Yordan Alvarez (hand) returns from the injured list, the Astros should have regular spots in the lineup available for both Diaz and Caratini at either catcher or designated hitter. Caratini had started in nine of the Astros' previous 11 games.