Astros' Xavier Neyens: Moving on to High-A

The Astros promoted Neyens from Single-A Fayetteville to High-A Asheville on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Neyens will begin the second half of the season with the Astros' South Atlantic League affiliate after opening his professional career in impressive fashion at Fayetteville. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Neyens totaled 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases while slashing .240/.449/.462 with a 25.9 percent walk rate and 30.2 percent strikeout rate across 305 plate appearances in the Carolina League.