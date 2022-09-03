Diaz went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Diaz made his major-league debut Friday, and he drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the Astros' fourth run. The 23-year-old is a natural catcher, but he was the designated hitter Friday and doesn't seem likely to displace Martin Maldonado and Christian Vazquez behind the dish. Diaz had a solid 6.1 percent walk rate and a disciplined 17.8 percent strikeout rate in 48 games with Triple-A Sugar Land prior to his call-up. He slashed .294/.342/.587 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 38 runs scored at the highest level of the minors, though there's probably not a regular role waiting for him in the Houston lineup.