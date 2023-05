Diaz went 2-for-3 with one double in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against the Giants.

Diaz was the only bright spot for the Houston offense, as he picked two of the team's three hits. The rookie is Hunter Brown's personal catcher, but he is stuck behind Martin Maldonado on the depth chart. Diaz had an .898 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A last season. If he ever receives regular playing time, his bat could provide fantasy value from the catcher position.