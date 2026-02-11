Diaz is behind schedule with his running program after suffering a left foot sprain during the Dominican Winter League, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz is participating in other baseball activities and will catch Tatsuya Imai's bullpen session Wednesday, but he's a tad behind with his running. It does not sound like an injury that will sideline Diaz long, but the Astros could hold him out of the first handful of Grapefruit League games just to be safe.