Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz came through with a clutch home run, delivering a solo home run in the ninth inning to put the Astros up for good. He has multiple hits in three of his last four starts, recording three extra-base hits, six RBI and two runs scored. Diaz now has 19 home runs on the season and should have the chance to reach 20 long balls for the second time in three big-league seasons.