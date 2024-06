Diaz went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory against the Orioles.

Diaz knocked an RBI single in the first inning and later brought home two more runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. After hitting .200 in May, the 25-year-old has gone 18-for-57 (.316) in 15 June contests. Diaz owns a .704 OPS with 37 RBI and 31 runs scored in 67 games.