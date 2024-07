Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Sunday against the Mets.

Diaz was productive throughout the game, though his biggest contribution came in the 11th inning when he kept a rally going that resulted in five runs. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the effort, which has been highlighted by four three-hit performances. In that span, Diaz has hit .429 with eight RBI and 10 runs scored.