Diaz is focused on familiarizing himself with the Astros' pitching staff during spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz is set to take over as the starting catcher in Houston after the offseason departure of Martin Maldonado. He played 42 games behind the dish in 2023, but he never caught Framber Valdez or Justin Verlander (shoulder), so being on the same page with the team's top two starters will be vital come the regular season. Diaz seemingly has fewer questions as a hitter, as he delivered an impressive .282/.308/.538 across 377 plate appearances last season.