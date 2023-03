Diaz is starting in the designated hitter spot and batting sixth for the Astros in Thursday's opener versus the White Sox.

The Astros are carrying three catchers in part so they can use Diaz at DH and he's in that slot for the first regular-season contest. It enhances his fantasy outlook, although he might not yet be catcher-eligible in your league. Worth remembering is that Michael Brantley (shoulder) will be used at DH when he's ready, as will Yordan Alvarez.