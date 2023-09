Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Diaz is sitting for the second time in six games and won't have as clear of a path to an everyday role following Michael Brantley's recent return from the 60-day injured list. However, with Diaz having maintained a .929 OPS since the All-Star break, he's continuing to make it difficult for manager Dusty Baker to take him out of the lineup.