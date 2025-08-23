Diaz is not part of the starting lineup Saturday versus the Orioles.

This will be Diaz's first day off since Aug. 10, as he's been working as Houston's DH on days when he doesn't start behind the plate. He's done fine with a .279 batting average, two homers and five RBI in the 11 games since his last day out of the lineup, so his absence Saturday seems to be simply a rest day. Victor Caratini is behind the plate for the Astros on Saturday, while Jose Altuve is getting a turn at DH.