Diaz went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Diaz tacked on a third multi-hit game to open up the 2024 campaign, with both knocks coming on solo homers Monday. The backstop ranks second in runs batted in for Houston and is slashing .444/.500/.778 in five games and 18 at-bats -- an impressive start after putting up 23 homers and a .282 average in 2023.