Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians in extra innings.

The hits have come in pairs for Diaz as of late, and Saturday was no different. His two-run home run, the eighth of his season, was the first home run he has hit in June, and one of two hits in the ballgame. The 26-year-old is not quite living up to the high bar he set for himself after just missing batting .300 last season, slashing just .232/.267/.384 this year.