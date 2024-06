Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Diaz got Houston on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, smacking a solo shot off Miles Mikolas the opposite way to cut the Astros deficit to 3-1. It's the third straight game with a home run for Diaz, who's up to six long balls on the season. The 25-year-old backstop is now slashing .250/.278/.397 with 29 RBI and 21 runs scored across 216 plate appearances this year.