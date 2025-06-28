Diaz went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Diaz has had some struggles at the plate recently, going just 3-for-20 with one RBI and six strikeouts over his last five games. He's started just three of the last five games while batting seventh or eighth in those games after spending much of the first three weeks of June hitting between second and sixth in the order. Houston hasn't settled on one particular cleanup hitter for much of the season, and much of the lineup is in flux against right-handed pitchers. Diaz has had some struggles this year -- he's slashing .245/.276/.396 with 10 homers, 34 RBI and 30 runs scored over 71 contests.