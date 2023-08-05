Diaz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Yankees.

After spending most of his recent games batting in the bottom third of the order, Diaz was moved up to fifth in the lineup and delivered early as his first inning shot off of struggling Yankees starter Luis Severino gave the Astros a lead they would not relinquish. The 24-year-old catcher is now up to 14 home runs on the season and has blasted four of those homers since the all-star break. He continues to split time behind the plate with Martin Maldonado, but his superior offensive production could continue to lead to more at-bats as the Astros battle to win the AL West.