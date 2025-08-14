Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Boston.

Diaz amassed at least three RBI for the second time this month and the seventh time this season. The backstop now has four multi-hit game in August, and he's been a steady bat in the middle of Houston's order throughout 2025. Since the beginning of July, Diaz is batting a strong .281 with seven homers, seven doubles and 19 RBI covering 128 at-bats (34 games).