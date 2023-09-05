Diaz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Monday against the Rangers.

Diaz drew the start behind the plate and has been in the lineup in four of six games since Michael Brantley returned -- one of which came at designated hitter. Even though he's continued to hit well, the path to playing time for Diaz may be closing as the team looks to protect the health of both Brantley and Yordan Alvarez -- making it likely that one of the duo will occupy the designated hitter role. Meanwhile, the Astros have yet to show the desire to move away from Martin Maldonado behind the dish, which could complicate Diaz's playing time moving forward.