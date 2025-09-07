Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Diaz delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning and followed that up with a single that plated two in the eighth frame. This marked his first multi-hit effort in his last eight starts, though he has managed four extra-base hits in that span (all doubles). Diaz has also come through with timely hits lately, driving in 15 across his last 29 starts.