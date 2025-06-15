Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 win against the Twins on Saturday.

Houston managed just four hits in the contest, and Diaz's two-run homer in the third inning was the only knock that went for extra bases. The backstop has notched an extra-base hit in four straight games, and he's gone 7-for-17 over that span. Diaz is still hitting well below his standard with a .247 batting average on the campaign, but he's at a .361 mark with two homers and six RBI over his past nine contests.