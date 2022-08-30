Diaz will have his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land when rosters expand Sept. 1, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will need to wait a few more days before officially receiving his first chance in the big leagues. He will not only add depth behind the dish down the stretch, but he also has experience at first base and the corner-outfield spots. The 23-year-old began his 2022 campaign in Double-A before promoting to Triple-A on June 21, where he's slashed .294/.342/.587 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, one stolen base and 38 runs scored over 48 games.