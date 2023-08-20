Diaz will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After going 4-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of doubles in the first two games of the series while making starts at first base, Diaz will move behind the dish for Sunday's finale as top backstop Martin Maldonado gets a day off. Though Diaz is without a clear path to an everyday role at any one spot, expect the Astros to find ways to keep his hot bat in the lineup at first base, catcher or designated hitter. Since the All-Star break, Diaz ranks fourth among all Astros hitters with a .976 OPS.