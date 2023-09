Diaz is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

Diaz boasts an .847 OPS with 22 home runs and 57 RBI in 97 games this season for Houston, but he's been riding the pine on a fairly regular basis since Michael Brantley (shoulder) joined the active roster. Brantley is playing left field Sunday as Yordan Alvarez fills the DH role and Martin Maldonado does the catching.