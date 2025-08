Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Marlins.

Diaz popped a three-run home run in the fifth inning to provide Houston with some insurance runs, his 16th of the season. While his average has been on the rise for several weeks, Diaz has now begun to hit for power, hitting three homers and two doubles with 10 RBI across his last seven games. His ISO now sits at .171, 29 points above his mark in 2024.