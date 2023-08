Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Marlins.

Diaz drew the start behind the plate for the third time in Houston's last six games. He has earned that increase in playing time at the plate, as he's maintained a .299 batting average with six homers, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored across 77 at-bats since the All-Star break. Diaz has also gotten sporadic looks at designated hitter, even since the return of Yordan Alvarez.